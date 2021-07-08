News
Armenia acting MOD, Russia defense minister discuss Armenian-Russian military cooperation issues
Armenia acting MOD, Russia defense minister discuss Armenian-Russian military cooperation issues
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan today held phone talks with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, army general Valery Gerasimov.

As reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the interlocutors discussed the situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border sectors in Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces and the paths to solve the situation, as well as the course of implementation of the mission of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Harutyunyan and Gerasimov also touched upon the agenda of negotiations to be held with the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation which will be arriving in Armenia in the next few days to discuss the bilateral plans and actions for deepening of the Armenian-Russian military cooperation, as well as the course of implementation of large-scale reforms that the Armed Forces of Armenia have launched.
