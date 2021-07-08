Number of tourists who visited Armenia in course of 5 months of 2021 comprises 51% of indicator in 2020

In April 2021, 41,881 tourists visited Armenia, and in May — 52,908. This is what the Ministry of Economy of Armenia reported in response to an inquiry from Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In January-March 2021, 86,524 tourists visited the country.
It turns out that 181,313 tourists have visited Armenia in the course of five months of the year 2021, and this comprises 51.6% of the total indicator of the year 2020.
Last year (January-March, as well as in September and October-December), Armenia received 375,216 tourists.
Last year, several restrictions were set around the world, including in Armenia due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this caused serious harm to the tourism sector.