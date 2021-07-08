News
Armenia civic initiative member posts photo of him and Haiti President Jovenel Moise
In this photo, I am with my good friend, President of Haiti Jovenel Moise. This is what member of “Third Force” civic initiative Artak Tovmasyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding a photo of him and the Haitian president. Tovmasyan also posted the following:

“I joyfully remember our collaborations to implement several humanitarian programs. Unfortunately, Jovenel Moise was assassinated on the night of July 6 as a result of an attack by anonymous people. Unquestionably, violence and such heavy crimes are condemnable.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
