Armenia civic initiative member posts photo of him and Haiti President Jovenel Moise

In this photo, I am with my good friend, President of Haiti Jovenel Moise. This is what member of “Third Force” civic initiative Artak Tovmasyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding a photo of him and the Haitian president. Tovmasyan also posted the following:
“I joyfully remember our collaborations to implement several humanitarian programs. Unfortunately, Jovenel Moise was assassinated on the night of July 6 as a result of an attack by anonymous people. Unquestionably, violence and such heavy crimes are condemnable.”