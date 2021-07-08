News
US Ambassador meets with political party leaders of 'Armenia' bloc
US Ambassador meets with political party leaders of 'Armenia' bloc
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

This week, the Ambassador met with several political party leaders of the Armenia bloc to discuss developments following the June 20 parliamentary elections and priorities for the future, the US Embassy in Yerevan reported, adding the following:

“Ambassador Tracy stressed U.S. support for Armenia’s reform agenda and our commitment to strengthening our bilateral partnership based on shared values.

The Ambassador also highlighted the importance of a constructive opposition and respect for rule of law and democratic processes.”
