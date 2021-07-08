Details of Haiti president's assassination reported

Juno 7 reports details about the assassination of President of Haiti Jovenel Moise, stating that he had received 12 firearm and other injuries and that the residence was found in ruins.

The 53-year-old president was found with dozens of injuries caused by gunshots fired from 5.56 mm and 9 mm caliber weapons. The bullets had hit his left ear, right hand and left leg. The assassins shot him in the abdomen once, and shot him in the forehead as well. It was also established that they had damaged the Haitian president’s left eye and broken his left leg.

The assassins also took some suitcases. It is reported that traces of cartridge were detected in many rooms. The president’s bodyguards weren’t injured after the attack, while his wife was admitted to a hospital in critical condition and is receiving medical aid in Florida. The couple’s children are also abroad.

On the night of July 7, a group of anonymous people attacked the residence of the President of Haiti, after which the latter received a lethal firearm injury. The president’s wife was also injured. The country has declared martial law.

Ambassador of Haiti to the United States Bokchit Edmond says foreign mercenaries are to blame for the president’s assassination and refuted the statement that employees of the USDEA were involved in the assassination of Moise since the assassins supposedly presented themselves as employees of the USDEAE.