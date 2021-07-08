Earthquake hits 13 km northeast of Bavra village of Armenia's Shirak Province

The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Thursday recorded a magnitude-3.1 earthquake at Armenia-Georgia border zone, 13 km northeast of Bavra village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and 10 km beneath the surface. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the MES.
The tremor measured magnitude 4 at the epicenter and was felt at 5:38pm local time (
The seismic activity was felt in Bavra and Ashotsk villages of Shirak Province, and in Paghaghbyur village of Lori Province—with magnitude 3.