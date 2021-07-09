News
Haitian government says widow of ex-president is in stable condition
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Martin Moise, wife of the assassinated president of Haiti, is in stable condition at a hospital in the US in the wake of the attack on the residence of President Jovenel Moise, TASS reported, citing Prime Minister of Haiti Claude Joseph.

Haiti’s First Lady on Wednesday was transported to Florida with firearm injuries, including firearm injuries on the hand and thigh, as well as severe injuries in her palm and abdomen.

President of Haiti Jovenel Moise was lethally injured on Wednesday night as a result of an anonymous group’s attack on the presidential residence. Later that day, the government decided to declare martial law in the republic.
