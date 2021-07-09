Political scientist: If society takes passive position it will lead to destruction of 3rd Republic of Armenia

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's victory in the snap parliamentary elections did not resolve the crisis that existed in the Republic of Armenia. Political scientist Gagik Hambaryan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, referring to the post-election situation in the country.

"If he [Pashinyan] has strengthened his position in terms of domestic politics and is trying to use his 'steel mandate' inside the country, unfortunately, the same cannot be said in terms of foreign policy because all important foreign actors (…) disregard the mandate received by Nikol Pashinyan. (…).

We will still expect disgraceful processes that will take place in the field of our foreign policy. And if the Armenian society takes a passive position and gladly accepts the fact that Nikol Pashinyan will give to the Azerbaijanis the [Armenian] territories (…) they desire, this will ultimately lead to the destruction of the third republic of Armenia, and the physical existence of Armenians in Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] will still be very questionable. I'm not even saying that let’s dream of a fourth republic," he said.

According to the political scientist, the Armenian opposition that has won parliamentary seats as a result of the recent snap elections should either not take these parliamentary mandates or should take them and give them up. "Let Pashinyan be left alone with his MPs, do whatever he wants to do (…) because it’s all the same: Pashinyan will not accept any proposal from the opposition," added Hambaryan.