Newspaper: Search for Armenia FM candidates not over

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The most complicated chain of forming the [new Armenian] government is the issue of the post of foreign minister. According to some reports, the authorities are unable to find a suitable candidate [for this post]. The thing is that the candidate for this position must be agreed with Russia, and this was the reason why [acting PM Nikol] Pashinyan's initial decision to appoint Ruben Rubinyan as foreign minister was canceled.
The position of the authorities is so narrow that they are even discussing the matter of appointing former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan to this post. The RF [(Russian Federation)] is not against it, instead Pashinyan is hesitant. After that appointment, how should he justify himself before the public as to why he was putting the defeat in the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last fall] on the army and Davit Tonoyan, dismissing him? Nikol Pashinyan is more inclined to appoint [current parliament speaker] Ararat Mirzoyan to that position, but Mirzoyan is against [it].
Instead, it has almost been decided that one of the deputy foreign ministers will be former Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, who was not put on the passing places of the [ruling] CC [(Civil Contract Party)] [electoral] list [for the snap parliamentary elections on June 20] because he wants to work in the executive [branch of power]. Of course, his dream is to become the ESCS [i.e., Education, Science, Culture and Sports] Minister. But according to Pashinyan's decision, [current ESCS acting minister Vahram] Dumanyan will remain in office, Mkhitar will coordinate the [Armenian] diaspora [affairs] at the MFA, and the [current] diaspora office will most likely be shut.