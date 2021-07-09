Newspaper: Armenia parliament ruling faction members hold meeting

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, perhaps the last sitting of the NA [(National Assembly)] My Step faction took place yesterday, which was chaired by the head of the faction, Lilit Makunts.
Makunts assembled the ruling faction to find out who, where, what position they see. The thing is that Makunts must leave Armenia by the end of July to be appointed ambassador to US, and she tried for the last time to discuss with the team what they should do.
According to our information, the MPs of the so-called NGO wing were very active during the meeting, who stated who should continue in office at any cost.
The faction expressed dissatisfaction that the issue of appointing former Chief of Staff of the RA government, [former Minister of Health] Arsen Torosyan, as the head of the faction is being discussed, which they do not want. The issue of appointing My Step MP Hayk Konjoryan to that position has been discussed, to which they seem to be more inclined.
Our ruling power sources state that no clear decision has been made on any issue, Makunts has recorded the discussion and will pass it to [acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan.