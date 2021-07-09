News
Friday
July 09
News
Friday
July 09
Famous actress of Armenia TV series has major road accident
Famous actress of Armenia TV series has major road accident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On June 17, a car had crashed into the reinforced concrete barriers on the Margara-Vanadzor-Tashir motorway in Aragatsotn Province of Armenia and partially ended up in the roadside field.

As a result of the accident, one person was taken out of the car with the help of police and citizens and taken to the Aparan town hospital.

According to shamshyan.com, the identities of the hospitalized driver of this car and the injured passenger have been determined. Accordingly, the car was being driven by Yerevan resident Tamara Gevorgyan, 26, and the injured passenger is Yerevan resident Margarit H., 45.

Gevorgyan is an actress in popular Armenian TV series.
This text available in   Հայերեն
