News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 09
USD
495.77
EUR
587.74
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.77
EUR
587.74
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Worst week for Brent oil since May
Worst week for Brent oil since May
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

World oil prices are traded without a single dynamics on Friday morning after the black gold fell by almost 3% over the week - this was the worst week for Brent since May, and for WTI - since April, according to trading data.

The price of September futures for Brent grew by 0.07% - up to $ 74.17 per barrel. Minutes earlier it decreased by 0.05% - up to $ 74.08 per barrel. WTI August futures rose 0.19% to $ 73.09 a barrel.

Oil has fallen in price by almost 3% this week. Brent crude fell 2.73%, hitting its highest weekly decline since late May, while WTI dropped 2.9%, a record weekly decline since early April.

Such negative dynamics were linked with the situation with OPEC + - as the alliance has not yet been able to agree on the further terms of its deal to reduce production. Two meetings in early July ended in vain due to a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and the third, on July 5, was canceled. The date for the new OPEC + meeting has not yet been set, which raises concerns in the market.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran imports electricity from Armenia
Amid continuing power outages across Iran…
 World oil prices do not show common dynamics
According to the trading data…
 Russia companies can participate in solar panel production in Armenia, says acting economy minister (PHOTOS)
Vahan Kerobyan met with the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade...
 World oil prices going up
According to the trading data…
 Saudi Arabia calls for extension of OPEC + deal for 2022
An increase in oil production by 400 barrels per day per month for the countries participating in the OPEC + deal...
 World oil prices going up
According to the trading data…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos