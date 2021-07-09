Worst week for Brent oil since May

World oil prices are traded without a single dynamics on Friday morning after the black gold fell by almost 3% over the week - this was the worst week for Brent since May, and for WTI - since April, according to trading data.
The price of September futures for Brent grew by 0.07% - up to $ 74.17 per barrel. Minutes earlier it decreased by 0.05% - up to $ 74.08 per barrel. WTI August futures rose 0.19% to $ 73.09 a barrel.
Oil has fallen in price by almost 3% this week. Brent crude fell 2.73%, hitting its highest weekly decline since late May, while WTI dropped 2.9%, a record weekly decline since early April.
Such negative dynamics were linked with the situation with OPEC + - as the alliance has not yet been able to agree on the further terms of its deal to reduce production. Two meetings in early July ended in vain due to a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and the third, on July 5, was canceled. The date for the new OPEC + meeting has not yet been set, which raises concerns in the market.