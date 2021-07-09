News
Constitutional Court examining ‘Armenia’ bloc petition demanding to invalidate CEC decision on snap elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Constitutional Court is examining the petition of the opposition "Armenia" and "I Have Honor" blocs and the Zartonk (Awakening) and Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) parties demanding the annulment of the June 27 decision of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC).

All nine judges of the Constitutional Court are present at the session.

The respondents are the CEC, the prosecutor's office, the police, and the Commission on TV and Radio.

The third party is the ruling Civil Contract Party.

The "Armenia" bloc—led by second President Robert Kocharyan—disputes the constitutionality, legality, and the available facts of the CEC decision following the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. The respective statement is quite extensive, and it contains written and video materials. The related analysis is based on the results of 109 polling stations, refers to about 88,000 votes, of which 4,000 have no signatures. In 30 to 40 polling stations, the “Armenia” bloc representatives found registers with duplicate pages with the names of the voters.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
