Haitian police detain 11 suspects in President's assassination at Taiwan mission

Haitian police detained 11 suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise at the Taiwan Mission in Port-au-Prince, TASS reported referring to the press service of the representative office.
The police started the operation at 4 pm and detained 11 suspects, the report said.
According to employees of the mission, on Thursday morning they received information that the Haitian police need to enter the territory of the diplomatic mission to pursue suspects in the assassination of the president. The representatives of the office agreed. The operation went smoothly. The Haitian police took the suspects for questioning.
On Thursday evening, Haiti's police said that the group of criminals involved in the attack included at least 28 people. Seven of the attackers were eliminated during the arrest, 15 were found, and several more criminals are wanted.
Haitian President Jovenel Moise was fatally wounded in an unidentified attack on his residence on Wednesday night. The government introduced martial law in the republic for 15 days.