148 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
148 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 148 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 226,135 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, four more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,540 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,105 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 109, the total respective number so far is 217,490, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,000—an increase by 34 from the previous day.

And 4,046 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,224,512 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
