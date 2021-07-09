Taliban seize main checkpoints on Iran-Turkmenistan border

The Taliban claim they have seized the main border crossing on the border between Afghanistan and Iran, as well as the border crossing Turkmenistan, AFP reports, citing representatives of the movement.

According to the agency, the settlement of Islam-Qala has completely come under their control.

A Taliban spokesman told RIA Novosti that neighboring countries can rest assured about border security.

The interlocutor of the agency claims that the movement does not aim at domination over the entire territory of the country, but wants to create a free Islamic state system through dialogue. However, they do not intend to meet with the envoy of Kabul yet.

In Afghanistan, there is now a confrontation between government forces and the Taliban, who have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive against large cities. The escalation is taking place against the backdrop of the withdrawal of American troops, which Russian FM Sergei Lavrov called recognition of the failure of the US mission in the republic.

Some Afghan soldiers leave for the territory of Tajikistan. Dushanbe asked the CSTO allies to help strengthen the southern borders. The delegation of the political office of the movement is in Moscow: they have already met with the special representative of the President of Russia for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov.