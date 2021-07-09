News
Friday
July 09
Armenia Prosecutor General, Council of Europe official discuss consequences of Artsakh war
Armenia Prosecutor General, Council of Europe official discuss consequences of Artsakh war
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the Conference of Heads of Prosecutor's Office of the European States being held in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan of Armenia met with Christos Giakoumopoulos, Director General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe (CoE), the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The parties lauded the quality of relations between Armenia and the CoE, and valued their long-term cooperation in the fight against crime.

During the meeting, the humanitarian consequences of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall were discussed in detail, especially in terms of violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms. In this connection, the Prosecutor General of Armenia presented the facts of total violations by Azerbaijan. Assessing them as unacceptable in the case of any CoE member state, Davtyan considered essential the need for the international community, and in particular the CoE organizations in human rights, to properly respond to such manifestations.

Also, Artur Davtyan briefed on the Azerbaijani armed forces’ encroachments upon the Armenian historical and cultural heritage.

Mutual readiness was expressed to exchange information, as needed, on the subject matter.
