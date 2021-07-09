Acting premier: Armenia appreciates cooperation with friendly Argentina

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Friday sent a congratulatory message to President Alberto Angel Fernandez of Argentina on the latter’s Independence Day anniversary. The message reads as follows, in particular:
“Armenia attaches great importance to the development and strengthening of close multifaceted cooperation with Argentina, based on mutual respect and democratic values.
I am hopeful that our friendly relations will provide a solid foundation for the furtherance of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.”