Acting premier: Armenia appreciates cooperation with friendly Argentina
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Friday sent a congratulatory message to President Alberto Angel Fernandez of Argentina on the latter’s Independence Day anniversary. The message reads as follows, in particular:

“Armenia attaches great importance to the development and strengthening of close multifaceted cooperation with Argentina, based on mutual respect and democratic values.

I am hopeful that our friendly relations will provide a solid foundation for the furtherance of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
