Over $ 1 billion tons of marijuana discovered in California: Armenian groups linked

The California Police Department conducted the largest raid and found tons of marijuana worth almost $ 1.2 billion, The Independent reported.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office successfully attempted to seize over 33,000 pounds of marijuana. The seizure process lasted ten days in the area north of the city. More than 400 people from various law enforcement agencies took part in the operation.
Attempts to store the goods resulted in the arrest of 131 people and the seizure of 33,480 pounds of cannabis by the authorities, as well as the demolition of 30 cultivation sites and the discovery of 33 firearms.
At a press conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva warned of organized crime associated with the farm.
“Many of these grows have been directly tied to Mexican drug trafficking organisations and Asian and Aremian organized crime groups,” Sheriff Villanueva told reporters on 6 July. He also pointed the links these places had to violent crime.