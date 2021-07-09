Oliver Varhelyi: EU provided over €100m assistance to Armenia in 2020 regarding coronavirus

YEREVAN. – Last year, the EU provided more than 100 million euros in aid to Armenia in connection with the coronavirus. Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, said this Friday in Yerevan.

He said that they are now working to expand healthcare opportunities—including on vaccination—to increase respective assistance, and that this pandemic will not end until everyone is vaccinated.

According to him, Armenia no longer has economic opportunities to lose time, and everyone in the country should be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Varhelyi added that the EU continues to be Armenia's key partner, and he highly appreciates the implementation of reforms in the country.

He said they hope that a strong parliamentary majority will be formed after the snap elections in Armenia on June 20, because they have a lot of work ahead.

Oliver Varhelyi stated that the main purpose of his current visit to Armenia is to launch a post-coronavirus investment program to revitalize the country's economy in order to accelerate economic growth and increase jobs.