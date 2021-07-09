News
Zakharova: Russia ready to assist launch of Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation
Zakharova: Russia ready to assist launch of Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


We have repeatedly stressed that as a sustainable and lasting solution to this problem, we see the immediate start of border delimitation work between the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, with the subsequent demarcation. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated this at a briefing on Friday.

"We [Russia] are ready to provide the necessary advisory assistance, and currently contacts are ongoing through the foreign and defense ministries, as well as border services, including to de-escalate tensions," she added.

According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, her country does not consider that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is directly connected with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) issue, but rather it is a consequence of the lack of legal wording of this border. "We assume that the situation in some areas of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is not directly inked to the Karabakh settlement, and is a consequence of the lack of international legal registration of the border. The general background, of course, exacerbates the lack of mutual trust between the parties," Maria Zakharova added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
