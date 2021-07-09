Zakharova: Russia ready to assist launch of Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation

We have repeatedly stressed that as a sustainable and lasting solution to this problem, we see the immediate start of border delimitation work between the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, with the subsequent demarcation. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated this at a briefing on Friday.
"We [Russia] are ready to provide the necessary advisory assistance, and currently contacts are ongoing through the foreign and defense ministries, as well as border services, including to de-escalate tensions," she added.
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, her country does not consider that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is directly connected with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) issue, but rather it is a consequence of the lack of legal wording of this border. "We assume that the situation in some areas of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is not directly inked to the Karabakh settlement, and is a consequence of the lack of international legal registration of the border. The general background, of course, exacerbates the lack of mutual trust between the parties," Maria Zakharova added.