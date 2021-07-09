News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 09
USD
495.77
EUR
587.74
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.77
EUR
587.74
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia official: We consider return of captives held in Azerbaijan a top priority
Armenia official: We consider return of captives held in Azerbaijan a top priority
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenia is committed to an exclusively peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict—and under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group. Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan stated this on Friday.

"As a top priority, we [i.e., Armenia] consider important the immediate return of [Armenian] prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan—and without preconditions, in accordance with international humanitarian law," he added.

Grigoryan recalled that this demand is specified also in the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian analyst: Russia is strengthening in Armenia, and it doesn't care where the border will be for its troops
“Of course, Russia would have liked to...
 UK continues to explore options to assist Azerbaijan in demining
The Ambassador informed that...
 Azerbaijan opens two military units in Nagorno-Karabakh
During the ceremony held on the...
 Karabakh: Remains of another 3 servicemen found in and removed from Hadrut region
The remains of a total of...
 About 50 representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan visit Varanda, Shushi of Karabakh
Their visit will conclude on Saturday…
 Zakharova: Russia ready to assist launch of Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos