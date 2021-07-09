Armenia official: We consider return of captives held in Azerbaijan a top priority

YEREVAN. – Armenia is committed to an exclusively peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict—and under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group. Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan stated this on Friday.
"As a top priority, we [i.e., Armenia] consider important the immediate return of [Armenian] prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan—and without preconditions, in accordance with international humanitarian law," he added.
Grigoryan recalled that this demand is specified also in the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.