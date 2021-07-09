Direct flights to launch between Yerevan, Eindhoven

Armenia acting economy minister: My Russian counterpart and I agreed to create new plan for economic cooperation

US State Department 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report released, Armenia improves position

Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran detained

Newly appointed Ambassador of Australia presents credentials to Armenia President

Azerbaijan opens two military units in Nagorno-Karabakh

Karabakh: Remains of another 3 servicemen found in and removed from Hadrut region

Armenia acting PM meets with leaders of nearly a dozen extra-parliamentary political parties

Yerevan celebrates Argentina's Independence Day

EU envisages large investment package for Armenia

About 50 representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan visit Varanda, Shushi of Karabakh

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Zakharova: Russia ready to assist launch of Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation

EU allocating €1.6b to Armenia, including for establishing trade relations

Oliver Varhelyi: EU provided over €100m assistance to Armenia in 2020 regarding coronavirus

Acting premier: Armenia appreciates cooperation with friendly Argentina

Armenia Constitutional Court judge reads out plaintiffs’ demands regarding snap parliamentary election results

Armenia Prosecutor General, Council of Europe official discuss consequences of Artsakh war

Over $ 1 billion tons of marijuana discovered in California: Armenian groups linked

Petition submitted to Armenia Constitutional Court that Judge Vahe Grigoryan not attend election appeal hearing

148 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Magnitude 5.9 quake shakes California

Taliban seize main checkpoints on Iran-Turkmenistan border

Constitutional Court examining ‘Armenia’ bloc petition demanding to invalidate CEC decision on snap elections

Haitian police detain 11 suspects in President's assassination at Taiwan mission

Famous actress of Armenia TV series has major road accident

Worst week for Brent oil since May

Political scientist: If society takes passive position it will lead to destruction of 3rd Republic of Armenia

Active lakes are found under Antarctica glaciers

Newspaper: Search for Armenia FM candidates not over

Newspaper: Armenia parliament ruling faction members hold meeting

Most Americans think about quitting their jobs

Haitian government says widow of ex-president is in stable condition

Armenia Prosecutor General meets with Italian counterpart in St. Petersburg

Two Azerbaijanis explode on a mine in Varanda

Human skulls and bones discovered next to reservoir in Armenia's Azat village

Number of tourists who visited Armenia in course of 5 months of 2021 comprises 51% of indicator in 2020

'Armenia' bloc member Elinar Vardanyan: Armenians have no right to be passive and follow the political vendetta

Pilot of plane that crashed in Lebanon was Armenian

Armenia Health Ministry: Foreigners can only get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Yerevan

Taliban says it won't attack Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

Details of Haiti president's assassination reported

Tajikistan announces new armed incident on border with Kyrgyzstan

Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian armies to hold joint military exercises

Earthquake hits 13 km northeast of Bavra village of Armenia's Shirak Province

Armenia civic initiative member posts photo of him and Haiti President Jovenel Moise

US Ambassador meets with political party leaders of 'Armenia' bloc

Digest: Insides to Pashinyan-Putin meeting in Moscow, more on COVID-19 vaccination in Armenia

Head of Karahunj district of Armenia's Goris arrested

The Taliban raise flag on bridge linking Tajikistan to Afghanistan

Karabakh: Remains of another 2 Armenian servicemen removed from territories under Azerbaijani control

Armenia acting MOD, Russia defense minister discuss Armenian-Russian military cooperation issues

Armenia's Artur Davtyan attends session of CIS Prosecutors' General, meets with Russian counterpart

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Statement: Authorities continue repression on ‘Armenia’ bloc representatives

Karabakh President signs decree on setting up Digitization Council

Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

Kazakhstan is enhancing military-technical cooperation with Azerbaijan

Armenia parliament's ruling My Step faction has new member

Armenia Armed Forces' 3rd army corps commander Grigory Khachaturov dismissed

Russia lawmaker: Captives are sometimes considered criminals, are kept senselessly

Sanchez to Pashinyan: Spain government ready to develop relations with Armenia

'Armenia' bloc: National Security Service detains 1 employee of Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine after search

Russian Armenian arrested in Baku says he had left for Karabakh on assignment by Azerbaijan special services

Peskov: There are always contacts with Azerbaijani side in regard to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia acting justice minister: No grounds for invalidating snap parliamentary election results

Armenia ambassadors to France, Council of Europe meet with Strasbourg mayor (PHOTOS)

German's SWR speaks about support provided by Bundestag members to Azerbaijan

Armenia acting PM: We hope to get “judiciary of our dreams”

Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

From now on only Armenia citizens to get COVID-19 inoculations at country’s polyclinics

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We have no deaths from 97,711 coronavirus vaccinations

UN Secretary-General says COVID-19 spread is outstripping vaccines distribution

Criminal case against opposition 'Armenia' bloc member physician goes to court

Armenia acting premier: Very important event took place in our country yesterday

National Security Service taking Kajaran town mayor to Yerevan

186 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc member doctor to remain in custody

Acting PM: Citizens shall see new quality of law and order in Yerevan streets as result of Patrol Service

Armenia lawyer: Kajaran town mayor’s apartment being searched

Haiti police chief announces killing of 4 suspects in president’s assassination

Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Taiwan

June 2021 is recorded as one of hottest Junes in meteorological monitoring history

Newspaper: Why Pashinyan-Putin meeting takes place after Armenia snap parliamentary elections?

Newspaper: Armenia acting PM's initiative to collaborate with extra-parliamentary forces failing

Explosion erupts on container ship at Dubai port

Armenia ranked 84th in Henley Passport Index

Afghan army reclaims 14 districts from Taliban

Tajikistan asks CSTO for help to solve the situation in Afghanistan

Haiti government declares martial law after assassination of President

Remains of Armenian soldier killed in 1941 in Polesia transferred to homeland for reburial

Pashinyan, Putin matching timetables for solving security issues

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Heads of communities who "suffered embarrassing defeat" must resign

Turkish reporter visits Russia-Turkey joint monitoring center in Akna (PHOTOS)

Armenia Prosecutor General attending international conference of Prosecutors General in St. Petersburg

Pashinyan-Putin meeting kicks off in Moscow

Mayor of Armenia's Goris exits Special Investigation Service, was apprehended on suspicion of crime

Digest: Pashinyan schedules meeting with Putin, more on COVID-19 in Armenia

Sputnik Armenia: Armenian serviceman injured after dispute with Azerbaijanis on border

Armenia MOD: Armenian army didn't violate ceasefire regime, units only carry out operations to counter adversary