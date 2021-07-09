News
Armenia acting economy minister: My Russian counterpart and I agreed to create new plan for economic cooperation
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

During my working visit to the Russian Federation, I had a meeting with my Russian counterpart Maxim Reshetnikov. This is what acting Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“We agreed to create a new plan for economic cooperation and set up a new task force for cooperation in terms of investments.

We will discuss the roadmap for cooperation during the next meeting and specific plans.

The new cooperation will be in the sectors of energy, the creation of logistics centers, information security, mining, chemical industry, telemedicine, “smart and safe city” and winemaking.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
