Armenia President congratulates Argentine counterpart on Independence Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez on the occasion of Argentine Independence Day, as reported the press service of the President of Armenia.
“The relations between Armenia and Argentina are hinged on mutual trust, respect and compassion. I fully hope that, through joint efforts, the friendly Armenian-Argentine relations will continue to grow stronger in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and that the close and historical ties between the two peoples will serve as a new impetus for further development of the high-level political dialogue and cooperation between our countries,” President Sarkissian particularly stated in his message.