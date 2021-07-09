Armenia independent MP, fellow party members threaten to launch criminal prosecutions against CC judges

YEREVAN. – The leader of the For the Republic party, independent Arman Babajanyan and his fellow party members staged a protest outside the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia Friday morning.
They demanded that the court not grant the petition of the opposition "Armenia" and "I Have Honor" blocs, as well as the opposition the Zartonk (Awakening) and Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) parties to invalidate of the results of the snap parliamentary elections that were conducted on June 20.
Babajanyan noted that if the Constitutional Court decides to cancel the election results, this will be an overthrow of the constitutional order.
Moreover, fellow party member Artashes Khalatyan stated that such a decision could become a basis for launching criminal prosecutions against the Constitutional Court judges who vote in favor of the aforesaid petition.
Arman Babajanyan did not agree with a reporter's remark that such statements are an attempt to interfere in constitutional justice.