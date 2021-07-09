US State Department 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report released, Armenia improves position

The 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report by US Department of State has been published, and Armenia's respective position in the ranking of countries has improved thanks to the effectiveness of measures taken last year in the country in the fight against human trafficking, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the report points to the domains in need of improvement—in particular, the identification of casualties and labor trafficking—and emphasizes the importance of raising awareness of this issue and intensifying respective inter-agency cooperation.