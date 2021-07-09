Newly appointed Ambassador of Australia presents credentials to Armenia President

Newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia to Armenia Graham Mihan (seat in Moscow) today presented his credentials to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

President Sarkissian congratulated the newly appointed Ambassador, wished him success and voiced confidence that he will put in his efforts for intensification of the bilateral relations. Sarkissian stated that the two friendly countries have great potential for cooperation and particularly set aside the sectors of science, high technology, culture and tourism.

The interlocutors shared the view that the Armenian community of Australia serves as a unique bridge linking the two countries and plays a major role in expanding the cooperation. Ambassador Mihan stated that he is ready to do everything possible for the strengthening and deepening of the relations between Armenia and Australia.