Yerevan celebrates Argentina's Independence Day

A solemn ceremony dedicated to the 205th anniversary of the Argentine Declaration of Independence proclaimed in 1816 was held at Square of the Argentine Republic in Yerevan, as reported the Embassy of Argentina in Armenia.

Among the attendees were Head of the Department for Americas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Armen Yeganyan, Head of the Argentina-Armenia Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Armenia Vladimir Vardanyan, as well as members of the Argentine community in Armenia and Argentine cultural figures and media representatives.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held near the monument to Manuel Belgrano located at Square of the Argentine Republic to the sounds of the national anthems of the Argentine Republic and the Republic of Armenia.

In his speech, Ambassador Mariano Vergara cited the following words of Jorge Luis Borjes: “Nobody is the homeland, but we are all the homeland…The Homeland, friends, is an eternal duty!”

On the occasion of the day, Yerevan Municipality had placed the Argentine national flag on all screens.