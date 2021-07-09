EU to allocate Armenia €1.6b, Armenian government to expend COVID-19 related quarantine, 09.07.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 09.07.21:

EU

https://news.am/eng/news/652885.html

EU is allocating €1.6b to Armenia, including for establishing trade relations.

"We want to quickly implement programs for the digitalization of the economy and the transition to a green economy. Most importantly, we want to establish trade relations with European markets and the European economy, which can accelerate the region's rapprochement with the EU," said Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement.

Varhelyi reminded that the EU has already provided 9 to 10 million euros in aid, which will soon be provided to those affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

The EU is ready to play an active role in confidence-building in the post-conflict situation following Nagorno-Karabakh war, first of all, in overcoming the humanitarian crisis and further restoring the economy of the conflict-affected region and surrounding areas, he added.

CC

https://news.am/eng/news/652840.html

The Constitutional Court is examining the petition of the opposition "Armenia" and "I Have Honor" blocs and the Zartonk (Awakening) and Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) parties demanding the annulment of the June 27 decision of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC).

All nine judges of the Constitutional Court are present at the session.

The respondents are the CEC, the prosecutor's office, the police, and the Commission on TV and Radio.

The third party is the ruling Civil Contract Party.

The "Armenia" bloc—led by second President Robert Kocharyan—disputes the constitutionality, legality, and the available facts of the CEC decision following the snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

ARMED FORCES

https://news.am/eng/news/652754.html

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree on relieving Grigory Khachaturov of the post of commander of the 3rd army corps of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

The presses report that Khachaturov will be replaced by commander of the military unit in Jermuk, Colonel Gegham Martirosyan.

DRILLS

https://news.am/eng/news/652804.html

The armed forces of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia will hold the Eternity-2021 military exercises from October 4 to 8, 2021, and the first session for planning the exercises was held today, as stated in the press release issued by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

The press release also states that the session was held in the format of a teleconference.

ARTSAKH

https://news.am/eng/news/652887.html

A visit to Varanda (Fizuli) and Shushi of about 50 representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan has kicked off.

The diplomatic representatives will first familiarize themselves with the international airport under construction in Varanda, and then will visit the Fizuli substation. After that, the diplomats will leave for Shushi. They will get acquainted with various historical and cultural monuments of the city.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps will end on July 10.

COVID-19

https://med.news.am/eng/news/29419/coronavirus-related-quarantine-to-be-extended-in-armenia-for-6-months.html

The draft decision on coronavirus-related has already been circulated, is at the government, and the decision to extend the quarantine is expected to be made today.

The requirement for a PCR test when crossing the Armenian border is currently defined by this decision on quarantine.

As of Friday morning, 148 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 226,135.

The death toll is 4,540 cases.

Meanwhile, in Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] five new cases of coronavirus have been reported, bringing the total number to 2,918.