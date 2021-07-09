News
Karabakh: Remains of another 3 servicemen found in and removed from Hadrut region
Karabakh: Remains of another 3 servicemen found in and removed from Hadrut region
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Today a rescue squad conducted searches for the remains of deceased servicemen in Hadrut region. As reported the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the remains of another 3 servicemen were found in and removed from the region occupied by Azerbaijan.

Their identities will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination.

The remains of a total of 1,601 servicemen have been found in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan since the day of the truce.
