Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran is detained

Mayor of Kajaran of Syunik Province of Armenia Manvel Paramazyan is detained and is in a cell of the National Security Service, as reported member of ‘Armenia’ bloc and human rights activist Robert Hayrapetyan.
According to him, it is assumed that Paramazyan is suspect (he has been interviewed).
On July 8, officers of the National Security Service conducted a search in the apartment and car belonging to the mayor of Kajaran, after which he was apprehended. Searches were also conducted at Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine, after which one person was detained.