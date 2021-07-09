News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 09
USD
495.77
EUR
587.74
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.77
EUR
587.74
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran is detained
Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran is detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Mayor of Kajaran of Syunik Province of Armenia Manvel Paramazyan is detained and is in a cell of the National Security Service, as reported member of ‘Armenia’ bloc and human rights activist Robert Hayrapetyan.

According to him, it is assumed that Paramazyan is suspect (he has been interviewed).

On July 8, officers of the National Security Service conducted a search in the apartment and car belonging to the mayor of Kajaran, after which he was apprehended. Searches were also conducted at Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine, after which one person was detained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Over $ 1 billion tons of marijuana discovered in California: Armenian groups linked
Attempts to store the goods resulted in the arrest of 131 people...
 Haitian police detain 11 suspects in President's assassination at Taiwan mission
The police started the operation at 4 pm and detained 11 suspects...
 Famous actress of Armenia TV series has major road accident
The car she was driving had crashed into the reinforced concrete barriers…
 Two Azerbaijanis explode on a mine in Varanda
Residents of Fizuli region Nuru Nuriyev and...
 Human skulls and bones discovered next to reservoir in Armenia's Azat village
According to preliminary information, the...
 'Armenia' bloc: National Security Service detains 1 employee of Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine after search
Touching upon the fact that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos