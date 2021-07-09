Armenian analyst: Russia is strengthening in Armenia, and it doesn't care where the border will be for its troops

All that has been happening in Armenia and the South Caucasus after Nikol Pashinyan came to power isn’t in Russia’s favor. This is what military expert Davit Jamalyan told reporters today.
“Of course, Russia would have liked to see a state-centered government and a reliable partner in Armenia, and in this sense, Armenia which is an entity and is capable of solving problems on its own and will have its place and role in the security system. However, the person in power in Armenia is a person who is following the interests of Turkey and the UK. In this situation, Russia is trying to get the most that it can. Basically, if the government is handing over the country, Russia is solving its minimal issues and is becoming stronger in Armenia, and it doesn’t matter whether the border on which its troops will stand passes 5 km to the west or 5 km to the east,” he said.