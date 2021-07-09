Armenia acting justice minister on MP's threats made to Constitutional Court judges

I’m not familiar with Arman Babajanyan’s statement and have no comment, and I don’t think there will be any point in touching upon the matter until the end of the trial because the public follows the trial online. This is what acting Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan told reporters at the Constitutional Court today, touching upon how he would comment on the fact that deputy of the National Assembly Arman Babajanyan is threatening judges of the Constitutional Court.

“Only after the end of the trial will it be appropriate to comment,” he added.

During a demonstration held near the Constitutional Court today, Babajanyan declared that if the results of the elections are annulled, there will be a ground to launch a criminal case against the judges of the Constitutional Court who voted in favor of annulment.