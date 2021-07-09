Armenia President receives European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received the delegation led by European Commissioner for Neighourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, who is in Armenia as part of a regional visit.
Welcoming the delegation’s visit to Armenia, Sarkissian particularly said Armenia highly appreciates its friends and the support from them.
Varhelyi stated that the aim of his visit is to emphasize how important the relations and partnership with the countries of the South Caucasus are for the European Union.
President Sarkissian and the top European official touched upon the situation created in the region following the war, particularly the humanitarian issues and the possible support from the European Union.
Varhelyi stated that the EU offers Armenia a large package of economic and investment programs and expressed the EU’s willingness to help overcome the challenges in the region and assist in the economic integration processes.
Touching upon the EU’s package of investments to be made in Armenia, President Sarkissian said it will create good opportunities for Armenia and attached special importance to the development of future-oriented areas, particularly the implementation of projects aimed at promoting the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Varhelyi stated that the EU is ready to work with Armenia in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as well through the provision of vaccines, recognition of vaccine certificates, etc.