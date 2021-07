The passenger traffic at two airports in Armenia in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to 270,975 people.

Passenger traffic at two airports in Armenia in the second quarter of this year amounted to 501,017 people.

In the second quarter, this figure was 230,042 higher than in the first quarter.

It turns out that in the second quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2021, the passenger traffic at two airports in Armenia increased by 85%.