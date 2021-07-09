Johannesburg mayor dies from COVID-19

Mayor of Johannesburg Yunis Mgchina has died from complications caused by the coronavirus, TASS reported, citing the announcement made by the city’s authorities.
“Mayor of Johannesburg Yunis Mgchina died on the morning of July 9. He was admitted to a hospital with the coronavirus on July 3 and died as a result the complications caused by COVID-19,” the announcement reads.
Minister of Health of the South African Republic Mmamoloco Kubayi-Ngubane on Friday declared that the hottest round of the third wave has already passed in Gauteng.