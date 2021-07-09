Armenia acting PM receives Co-Chair of Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received Co-Chair of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France Ara Toranian, as reported the Government of Armenia.

Pashinyan attached importance to the regular contacts between Armenia’s government officials and Diaspora Armenians since they provide the opportunity to listen to each other and added that only through consolidation of the potential of all Armenians will it be possible to solve the issues facing Armenia. The acting premier also stated that the key objective in the new situation is to form a pan-national agenda in order to resist the challenges and advance the pan-national agenda.

Toranian touched upon the activities of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France, the actions aimed at advocating for Armenia in France and the course of cooperation with the French government. Toranian also attached importance to the ensuring of stability in Armenia and the consistent and ongoing cooperation with the Armenian Diaspora to solve the current issues. “The path you are taking to strengthen democratic values deserves appraisal. The Council has been and will stay true to the protection and development of our homeland’s statehood,” Toranian added.