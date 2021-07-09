73 percent support US withdrawal from Afghanistan

An overwhelming majority of voters support the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, The Hill reported.
Seventy-three percent of registered voters in the July 2-3 survey said they support removing U.S. troops from Afghanistan, a number that has remained steady from an April 2021 poll conducted by Hill/HarrisX.
Thirty-two percent of voters said they strongly support the move, while 42 percent said they somewhat support the decision.
By contrast, 27 percent of respondents said they oppose the decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, including 7 percent who strongly oppose and 20 percent who somewhat oppose.
The latest survey comes after President Biden defended his decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan Thursday.
Biden confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline, concluding a war that spanned two decades.