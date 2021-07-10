Hraparak: Arayik Harutyunyan will leave for Moscow again

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan intends to leave for Moscow again in the coming days, the Hraparak daily reported.

According to the publication: “Our sources report that Harutyunyan is going to leave for Moscow again in the coming days. He told the team that upon his return, he would initiate political consultations, and oppositionists who were dissatisfied with him would also receive positions in the state administration system.

Moreover, it is possible that he will discuss with Moscow circles the possibility of holding early elections in Artsakh. "