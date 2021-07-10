News
US imposes sanctions against 34 companies in China, Russia, Iran
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The US Department of Commerce has included 34 companies from China, Russia, Iran and several other countries on the sanctions list, DW reported.

The list also includes the Russian suppliers of electronic components Teson, Trade Component and the Radiant group, as well as the CEO of the first company Dmitry Kravchenko and its co-founders Margarita Kuznetsova and Andrey Kuznetsov.

According to the document, they fell under the sanctions for the purchase of American electronic components for military purposes, the Kazan Helicopter Plant - repair, service was named their final consumer. This plant was included in the US sanctions list back in December 2020, along with several other companies in the Russian aviation industry.

14 companies from the PRC also fell under US sanctions for involvement in the persecution of the Uyghurs in the country, as well as more than 10 firms for supplying China with military technology and exporting products to Iran.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
