US ready to take action to stop cyberattacks from Russia

The US President, during a telephone conversation with the Russian leader, warned that Washington is ready to take all necessary actions to stop cyberattacks from Russia. The Kremlin, according to his statement, offered not to politicize the dialogue about cyber threats, BBC reported .

The main topic of the telephone conversation between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, which lasted for an hour, was new hacker attacks, which in the United States are associated with cybercriminals located in Russia.

On the eve of the telephone conversation with Putin, an emergency meeting was held in the US presidential administration, in which, in addition to the head of the White House, representatives of the State Department, the US Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice took part.

The President has the right to respond not only to cybercriminals, but also to the country that harbors them, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki commented on the meeting.