Explosions in Kabul and Kandahar leave 4 civilians killed

Four civilians were killed in two separate explosions in the provinces of Kabul and Kandahar on Saturday morning, TOLO news reported.
The explosion killed two civilians and injured four others.
Meanwhile, security sources said two civilians were killed and three more, including two police officers, were injured in an explosion in the Daman district of Kandahar on Saturday morning. Sources said the attack hit the car carrying Daman District Governor, but he survived. Sources said there was a woman among the injured in the blast.
No group claimed responsibility for both incidents.