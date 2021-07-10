News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 10
USD
495.77
EUR
587.74
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.77
EUR
587.74
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Explosions in Kabul and Kandahar leave 4 civilians killed
Explosions in Kabul and Kandahar leave 4 civilians killed
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Four civilians were killed in two separate explosions in the provinces of Kabul and Kandahar on Saturday morning, TOLO news reported.

The explosion killed two civilians and injured four others.

Meanwhile, security sources said two civilians were killed and three more, including two police officers, were injured in an explosion in the Daman district of Kandahar on Saturday morning. Sources said the attack hit the car carrying Daman District Governor, but he survived. Sources said there was a woman among the injured in the blast.

No group claimed responsibility for both incidents.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran is detained
According to him, it is assumed that...
 Over $ 1 billion tons of marijuana discovered in California: Armenian groups linked
Attempts to store the goods resulted in the arrest of 131 people...
 Haitian police detain 11 suspects in President's assassination at Taiwan mission
The police started the operation at 4 pm and detained 11 suspects...
 Famous actress of Armenia TV series has major road accident
The car she was driving had crashed into the reinforced concrete barriers…
 Two Azerbaijanis explode on a mine in Varanda
Residents of Fizuli region Nuru Nuriyev and...
 Human skulls and bones discovered next to reservoir in Armenia's Azat village
According to preliminary information, the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos