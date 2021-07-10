Sultan of Oman to visit Saudi Arabia for 1st time

Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, will visit Saudi Arabia for the first time, Xinhua reports.
The two-day visit will mark the first overseas trip for the current Omani monarch, who ascended the throne in January 2020 following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
The visit will take place at the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. It is aimed at strengthening relations and cooperation in various fields in the interests of the peoples of both countries and for the sake of their sustainable progress.