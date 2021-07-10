News
Turkish media publishes photos of Erdogan's luxurious summer palace
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Photos of the luxurious summer palace of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan north of Marmaris have angered locals who are barely making ends meet, Ahval reported.

Amid growing poverty and record inflation, images of the $ 74 million palace built two years ago have sparked outrage.

The posting of the images coincided with widely ridiculed comments from Erdogan's wife, who suggested that people cut back on food portions to save money. In response, opponents pointed to her addiction to high-end brands.

Opposition MP, where the new palace was built, stressed that the Turkish people are "tired" of such hypocrisy on the part of their country's leadership.
