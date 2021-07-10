News
US rejects Haiti's request for troops
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The United States has refused to provide troops to Haiti to provide infrastructure security following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by suspected foreign mercenaries, although it has pledged to help with the investigation, Reuters reported.

The issue of US security assistance was raised in a talk between Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

But a senior US administration official said there are currently no plans to provide military assistance.
