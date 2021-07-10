News
Saturday
July 10
News
Saturday
July 10
Taliban say they control four districts in Afghanistan's provinces
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The radical Taliban movement announced that four districts in the Afghan provinces of Kandahar, Farah and Parwan came under its control, RIA Novosti reported.

The Taliban entered Kandahar, the administrative center of the province of the same name and the largest city in southern Afghanistan, with clashes.

Earlier it was reported that in addition to the already seized border crossings in Tajikistan, the Taliban militants took control of the checkpoints on the border with Iran and Turkmenistan.

At the same time, the official representative of the political office of the movement said that the countries neighboring Afghanistan do not have to worry about security at their borders.

In Afghanistan, there is a confrontation between government forces and the Taliban, who have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive against large cities. The escalation is taking place against the backdrop of the withdrawal of American troops, which Washington promised to complete before 9/11.
