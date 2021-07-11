News
News
UN human rights expert: Israeli settlements are equated with war crimes
UN human rights expert: Israeli settlements are equated with war crimes
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are tantamount to a war crime, a UN human rights expert said, urging countries to make it clear to Israel that its illegal occupation will not go unnoticed, MEMO reported.

Michael Lynk, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, spoke at a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, boycotted by Israel, which does not recognize or cooperate with its UN mandate.

He previously criticized Israel for imposing collective punishment on Gaza, which is now suffering from a completely destroyed economy, destroyed infrastructure and a barely functioning social service system.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
