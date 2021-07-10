Biden will host Merkel at the White House next Thursday

US President Joe Biden will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel next Thursday to reaffirm deep and lasting ties between NATO allies, as well as address some areas of disagreement, Reuters reported.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the leaders of the two countries will discuss ransomware attacks on companies in the US and around the world, as well as the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which Washington opposes.
Psaki said it would be an official working visit aimed at strengthening the partnership between the two countries and identifying ways to further strengthen cooperation.
It will be Merkel's first visit to Washington since Biden took office in January. Merkel, now in her fourth term, said she would step down following the national elections in Germany in September.
Psaki said Biden still views the $ 11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a bad deal, but declined to say if an agreement could be reached to prevent the resumption of temporarily suspended US tariffs at Nord Stream 2 AG, Germany's the company behind the pipeline and its CEO.
Biden said he wants to improve relations with Germany, the ally he needs to tackle broader challenges, including climate change, economic recovery, and relations with Iran and China.
German officials say they hope to resolve the issue by August, and the Biden-Merkel meeting could provide an important impetus for reaching an agreement.