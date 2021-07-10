News
Long queues at Armenian-Iranian border: Iranian citizens get vaccinated for free
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Society


At the Armenian-Iranian border, queues of Iranian citizens who come to Armenia for free vaccination against coronavirus have formed.

Iranian media have been reporting for several days that the number of Iranians is so large that they have to queue for hours. The border crossing process takes longer than usual, as they must have a negative coronavirus test result to enter Armenia.

According to the Iranian media, many residents of Iran in the queues feel bad.

As the Armenian News - NEWS.am was informed at the Meghri customs point, there are no queues on our side of the border.

By the way, a visit to Armenia for vaccination is so common among Iranians that there are even special tour packages. Lately, long queues of Iranians have been seen at mobile vaccination sites in Yerevan.

The latter note that in the IRI they vaccinate elderly citizens from the risk group, but they have to wait for months in a queue for vaccination. While in Armenia, they can be vaccinated for free for several hours.

A few days ago, the Armenian health ministry said that the number of vaccinated people in our country has recently increased, reaching about 5,000 people a day. But it is not known how many of them are residents of Armenia, and how many are Iranians, vaccinated with a drug purchased at the expense of our state budget, there are no statistics on this score.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
