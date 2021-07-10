News
Sunday
July 11
Ruling force discusses issue of electing a secretary and head of faction
Ruling force discusses issue of electing a secretary and head of faction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

In the central office of the Civil Contract party, the board members met today with the candidates for deputies, included in the party's electoral list.

According to the Public Television, the acting PM Nikol Pashinyan. was present at the one-and-a-half-hour discussion.

Nikol Pashinyan and the meeting participants discussed working issues, including personnel changes.

According to the head of the My Step faction of the Armenian National Assembly Lilit Makunts, both technical and substantive issues related to the National Assembly of the 8th convocation were discussed.
